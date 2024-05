These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could Crush the Market for the Rest of the Year

Don't blink; it's May already.2024 is quickly approaching the halfway point, and Wall Street has been up and down, especially in recent weeks. It could be a good time to regroup and consider the market 's best ideas for the second half of the year.Three Fool.com contributors did just that and came up with three dynamic artificial intelligence (AI) names: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) as top ideas.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel