11.06.2022 14:35:00
These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Great Buys Right Now
The stock market is often shortsighted. Investors tend to focus on the current quarter or what a company has done lately instead of looking out over the bigger picture. Because of that, some stocks get unfairly beaten down relative to their long-term upside potential. Three Motley Fool contributors believe that's the case for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP). Shares of all three are well off their former peaks, even though they have bright futures. Because of that, these beaten-down stocks look like great buys right now. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Magellan Midstream Partners): Ask just about anyone today and they'll tell you that the world needs to pivot to clean energy, offering up solar and wind power as the key energy sources of the future. No argument here, but the world just can't switch to clean energy overnight. It will take decades and, in the meantime, the world, particularly developing nations, will still need oil and the products into which it gets turned. If you can see the validity in that argument, then you might want to add 7.9%-yielding master limited partnership (MLP) Magellan Midstream Partners to your portfolio.Continue reading
