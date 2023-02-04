These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks remain well off their peaks from 2021 and early 2022, beaten down by the current bear market. But it's not all bad news for the market, especially for those who like to collect dividend income. Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). That has caught the attention of these Motley Fool contributors, who consider the decline an opportunity to buy in on these three companies at a discount. Marc Rapport (Life Storage): As long as people have more stuff than space, businesses that can successfully bring scale to self-storage should do just fine. That's certainly the case with Life Storage, one of the storage industry's largest operations with a portfolio of more than 1,100 locations in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Continue reading