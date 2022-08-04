These 3 Companies Are Taking on Monkeypox

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic (OTC: BVNR.Y) and antiviral producer Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) appear to be the early leaders in monkeypox prevention and treatment. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) has the capacity to run 30,000 tests per week, and is expected to be able to scale upward from there.Will any of these companies experience a tailwind like the one COVID-19 provided for Moderna, Novavax, and Pfizer? Let's take a closer look at each one.Bavarian Nordic knows a thing or two about vaccines -- it already has shots for rabies, tick-borne encephalitis, smallpox, and Ebola approved in either the EU or U.S., or both. And now, its Jynneos vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for monkeypox.Continue reading