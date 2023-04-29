|
29.04.2023 13:10:00
These 3 Companies Are Too Dependent On Apple
Being an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, robust sales of Apple's products can significantly boost revenue and profits every year. But on the other hand, these suppliers can become too dependent on Apple -- and the iPhone maker's cyclical downturns can be difficult for them to endure.Apple's development of its own chips also suggests the tech giant could gradually replace most of its third-party components with first-party ones. Furthermore, it could abruptly swap suppliers or split an existing supplier's orders with its competitors to secure lower prices. As a result, most of Apple's suppliers don't have much clout in negotiating favorable terms.Image source: Apple.Continue reading
