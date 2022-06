These 3 Cryptos Are Feeling the Elon Musk Effect Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today has been a broadly positive day for investors, with a number of top cryptocurrencies catching a bid after a tough long weekend. Today, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is among the tokens investors are watching most closely, following some bullish comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk around the dog-inspired meme token. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Dogecoin has shot 15.3% higher, as Musk reiterated support for Dogecoin and its "hodlers."As far as mega-cap tokens go, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have posted solid performances today (up 5.6% and 4.4% over the past 24 hours, respectively), buoyed by a marketwide sentiment shift. Certainly, some of this bullish sentiment can be tied to Elon Musk's comments. However, more broadly, investors in higher-risk parts of the market are seeing fit to hit the bid today. Tech stocks and other "growthier" areas of the market are up dramatically today, alongside the crypto sector.Dogecoin's fundamental underlying value is very difficult to put a price on. Accordingly, the volatility this token has seen over the past two years has been remarkable. Emboldened by Musk, the self-proclaimed "Dogefather," investors have piled into this meme token with fervor, taking the token on a wild ride to an all-time high of more than $0.73 a little more than a year ago. Trading at around $0.06 per token after this recent rally, perhaps there's a speculative argument that can be made with this token.Continue reading