These 3 Discounted Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities Right Now

As the growth stock sell-off gradually morphed into a bear market, many high-quality companies fell sharply despite consistently improving results. Three such examples -- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE), and Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) -- all trade at depressed valuations despite growing revenue by 690%, 480%, and 120%, respectively, over the past five years.Growth rates like these, paired with lower valuations, hold the potential to create a potent one-two punch for investors. Let's look at what makes these stocks once-in-a-decade opportunities today.Down 50% from its all-time highs, Latin American fintech and e-commerce juggernaut MercadoLibre is an excellent example of a stock's price moving counter to its burgeoning operations. Despite selling off amid slowing growth from its commerce segment and rising provisions for its MercadoCredito loans unit, the company posted its highest $2 billion operating cash flow over the past year.Continue reading