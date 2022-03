These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're looking for passive income in retirement, dividend stocks are a solid bet. Investing in companies with a track record of steadily increasing dividend payments can mitigate the effects of inflation. Plus, companies that have a long track record of dividend payments usually have strong balance sheets, making them good picks for a retiree's investment portfolio.But relying on just a few stocks for dividend income is risky. Individual companies can reduce their dividend payments or nix them altogether if they fall on tough times. Investing in dividend ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, is a much safer bet. With a single investment, you can invest in dozens or even hundreds of dividend-paying stocks, spreading out the risk and diversifying your investment.Let's take a closer look at three dividend ETFs that have the potential to make your retirement richer.Continue reading