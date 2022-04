These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in exchange-traded funds can help retirees solve two challenges they might face in the golden years. Markets change, innovations bring new companies to the forefront, and the profitable companies of today may not be the profitable companies of tomorrow. First, it can ease the pain that comes from researching individual stocks and stressing over which choices to make. The second challenge to solve is how to generate consistent income in order to replace the once-timely paychecks. Dividend ETFs that pay a monthly dividend, such as the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEMKT: SPHD), can help retirees enjoy a well-managed budget. Let's take a look at that one, plus two others, each with something different to offer retirees looking for a best friend in their investment portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading