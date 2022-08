These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you a retiree looking for more income? In most cases, you'll look to bonds or dividend-paying stocks to find it. Those aren't your only options, though. In fact, those arguably aren't even your best options.You may find it's far easier to build a well-diversified, income-generating portfolio around a handful of dividend-oriented exchange-traded funds. Here's a trio of such ETFs to consider, with each one bringing something unique to the table.Just as the name suggests, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG) holds stocks of companies with a history of dividend growth. Namely, it's meant to mirror the S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index. It consists of the 290 highest-yielding names -- roughly 25% of the S&P 500 Broad Market Index's holdings, provided those companies have raised their annual dividend payments for at least the past 10 consecutive years.