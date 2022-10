These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation.The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed payments. When a company is forced to cut its dividend, its share price often drops along with it. That's a double gut punch. After all, not only do you lose the income, but you also lose a bunch of the capital that you otherwise could have used to buy other dividend paying stocks with more solid foundations.That risk is what makes dividend-focused ETFs a worthwhile tool for your consideration. With a broad enough base of companies in the ETF, the loss of any one company's dividend won't have quite as dramatic an effect as it would have had in a more concentrated portfolio. With that in mind, these three dividend ETFs could very well turn out to be a retiree's best friend.Continue reading