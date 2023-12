These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Retirement should be a stress-free time, but that's unfortunately not always the case. Outside of working, plenty of planning goes into getting ready for retirement, especially financially. With so much that can go with it, investing is one area where people can take away some stress.Investing doesn't have to be (and shouldn't be) complicated. Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors can cover a lot of ground with just a few investments. As you're investing for retirement, having ETFs that pay out dividends is beneficial because they provide reliable income regardless of stock price movements.Here are three dividend ETFs that can be great for retirees, offering a mix of income, stability, and diversification -- all of which are important for a growing retirement portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel