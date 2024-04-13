|
13.04.2024 15:13:00
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
There is no one "right" way to invest. You need to find a path that makes sense to you so you can stick to it through the inherent ups and downs of the stock market. For example, there are many different ways to approach dividend investing. Which is why dividend-focused retirees will want to look at the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYD), the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG), and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) before picking a final option. Here's how these dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) differ and what that means for you.The S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has an expense ratio of 0.07%. That's extremely low, but not the lowest on this list. The dividend yield is a fairly generous 4.4%, which is the highest on this list. That, however, makes complete sense given the index the ETF follows, S&P 500 High Dividend Index.The S&P 500 High Dividend ETF owns the 80 highest yielding stocks in the S&P 500 index. That said, unlike the S&P 500, the S&P 500 High Dividend ETF is equally weighted, meaning that every stock gets allotted the same amount of capital. In function this means that the smallest company can have the same impact as the largest on overall performance.
