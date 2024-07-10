10.07.2024 15:45:00

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

When people hit retirement age, their investment goals often shift from accumulating assets to living off of the savings they've amassed. Dividend stocks are a great way to do that, but how do you pick the right stocks? An easy answer is not to pick stocks, but to use exchange-traded funds (ETFs) instead.Here are three dividend-focused ETFs retirees should put at the top of their lists.When it comes to dividend ETFs, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is probably one of the best choices out there -- but not because it has the highest yield. Its real strength is in mixing yield and quality while still managing to offer an attractive trailing yield of 3.65%. Here's how the fund does it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

