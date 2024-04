These 3 Dividend Payers Are Forever Stocks, Even if the Market Crumbles

Famed investor Warren Buffett has quipped that his favorite holding period is forever. However, not all stocks have the characteristics of a forever holding. Many companies don't have the durable business models and financial profiles needed to continue making money during periods of severe market turmoil. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and American States Water (NYSE: AWR), on the other hand, stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their ability to continue thriving in tough times. They have demonstrated that by continuing to increase their dividends over the decades. With more growth ahead, they're great dividend stocks to buy and hold for what could be a lifetime of income. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Black Hills Corporation): When it comes to utilities, Black Hills is a small fry, with a roughly $3.6 billion market cap. That said, it is a giant when it comes to dividends, given that it has achieved Dividend King status with 54 years of annual dividend increases under its belt. The 4.8% dividend yield, meanwhile, is near 10-year highs and well above the utility average of around 3.3%, using Vanguard Utilities ETF as a proxy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel