These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Be Smart Buys In 2023

2023 could be another volatile year for investors, but that doesn't mean there won't be good buying opportunities. Dividend stocks are fantastic investments in a volatile market because they provide investors with consistent and reliable income during uneasy times.Three stocks that look particularly appealing for long-term growth opportunities and attractive dividend yields at today's pricing are Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), and Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM). Here's a closer look at each company and why three fool.com contributors believe they could be smart buys in 2023.Kristi Waterworth (Digital Realty Trust): Where other data centers have gone out of business or been absorbed (sometimes by Digital Realty Trust), Digital Realty Trust just keeps plugging along, growing strategically, and being a totally non-dramatic, responsible company. As far as I'm concerned, the best stocks, including data center REITs, are the ones you never hear about.Continue reading