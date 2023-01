These 3 Dividend Stocks Fly Below the Radar: Should They Be on Yours?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Hot stocks can be a great investment, but their popularity typically means they trade at a premium. Stocks that fly below the radar, however, often trade at more favorable pricing while still holding ample growth opportunities or paying attractive dividend streams.Take National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS). These three real estate investment trusts (REITs) are hardly the hottest or biggest stocks within their respective industries. But all three have fantastic track records, high yields, and abundant growth opportunities.Here's a closer look at each company and why three Motley Fool contributors believe these real estate investment trusts (REITs) should be on your buy radar for 2023.Continue reading