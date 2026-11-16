Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks continue dominating headlines on Wall Street. That probably won't change anytime soon. But investors shouldn't be so distracted by the AI revolution that they forget there are attractive investment opportunities elsewhere. Consider the following three healthcare dividend stocks: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX). All three have crushed broader equities this year, and they still have plenty of upside ahead for investors willing to stay the course. Read on to find out more.

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AbbVie did not perform well in the first four months of the year, but it has recovered, and its shares are now up 29% to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 10%. There are several reasons behind the drugmaker's strong performance, perhaps none more important than its two biggest growth drivers, Skyrizi and Rinvoq. These two immunology medicines are performing better than management -- and Wall Street -- expected.

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