CAN DO Aktie

CAN DO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676688 / ISIN: JP3244550004

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07.05.2026 14:15:00

These 3 Dividend Stocks Have Made Investors Rich. They Can Do It Again.

The consumer goods sector houses some of the most time-tested wealth-builders in the history of public markets. It includes companies that have paid dividends to shareholders in good times and in bad, including some pretty big market crises.Each of the three companies featured below sits at a point where the setup, a fresh catalyst, a reset valuation, or a structural transformation will make the next chapter in their development a reason to own their stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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