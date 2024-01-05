|
05.01.2024 11:27:00
These 3 Dow Jones Stocks Have Imminent Dividend Hikes Coming -- Unless the Worst Happens
Investors who need income from their portfolios love dividend stocks, and the only thing better than a company that consistently makes its dividend payments is a company that regularly boosts the size of those payouts from year to year. Among the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), you'll find plenty of companies with the financial strength to reward shareholders with dividend growth over the long run.Indeed, many companies that have amassed long streaks of annual dividend increases get pretty methodical about when they announce their payout boosts. Below, you'll learn why three stocks in the Dow Jones -- Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and 3M (NYSE: MMM) -- are likely to give their shareholders good news in the next month or two.Energy companies are designed to produce massive amounts of cash flow, especially when prices of oil and natural gas are high. The environment for energy products wasn't perfect in 2023, but Chevron was able to weather the volatility in crude oil and natural gas with its integrated operations. The company boasts not only extensive exploration and production capabilities, but also downstream refining operations.
