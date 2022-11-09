|
09.11.2022 16:29:50
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
The overall market is on a less-than-firm footing now. A handful of the blue chip stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), however, are poised to start reflecting their underlying companies' long-term resilience. Here's a closer look at the three top prospects from this group that you may want to add to your portfolio sooner than later.There's no denying Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been through the wringer over the past few years. First, it was the tragic design flaws that led to the grounding of its 737 MAX model. Then, just when it looked like the company might push past that challenge, the COVID-19 pandemic materialized, decimating demand for air travel and severely crimping demand for new aircraft.The world is easing its way back to normal though, and on average, airlines' fleets are now about four years older than they were when the pandemic caused them to put orders on hold. Their aircraft replacement plans can't be postponed for much longer.Continue reading
