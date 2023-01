These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns. Exiting a challenging year, these three stocks now trade below historical valuations -- leaving them poised to rebound in 2023 and continue compounding far into the future.Let's look at what makes them appealing right now.Continue reading