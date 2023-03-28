|
28.03.2023 16:00:00
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 companies that are among the largest and most influential in the world. However, some companies within the index have a better future than others.In my opinion, the top three stocks to buy in the index right now are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and American Express (NYSE: AXP). Read on to discover why this trio's future is brighter than other components.Microsoft is more than the maker of Office products you likely use on your computer. It has a gaming segment, advertising, and a cloud computing business, making it one of the biggest tech conglomerates in the world. Thanks to weak PC demand, revenue for its fiscal 2023 second quarter (ended Dec. 31, 2022) only rose 2%. This decrease brought down earnings as well, with the company's earnings per share (EPS) falling 11% in Q2.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!