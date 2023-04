These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're into blue chips but aren't satisfied with your returns of late, you're not alone. It's been a tough past few months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is currently priced where it was as of the end of last year and where it was a year ago. The foreseeable future may not be much better, either.However, a handful of Dow stocks are primed to outperform during the remainder of 2023. Here's a closer look at three of them and what's apt to drive them higher from here.It's been a while since International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) -- you know it better as IBM -- has earned investors' attention. Indeed, it was so irrelevant for so long that many investors just forgot about it. Big mistake. IBM is back. And while it's still not the powerhouse it once was, it is positioned to outpace the broad market in the foreseeable future.Continue reading