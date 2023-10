These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or the Dow , is an index containing 30 blue chip stocks, considered among the most prominent and influential companies in the U.S. The index is a popular barometer for how the stock market is doing.The Dow is a small circle, a prestigious club, so it's a great place to look for winning stocks with long track records of success. Inside the index, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Visa (NYSE: V), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) stand out as potential bargains that could do well over the next few months and beyond.Here is a breakdown of the opportunity investors have in each stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel