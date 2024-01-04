|
04.01.2024 17:55:00
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2024 and Beyond
There isn't a lot of love for Disney (NYSE: DIS) these days. It has lost to the market for three consecutive years. Shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) also fell just short of the market's return in 2023, as sales slumped in a problematic real estate market. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) fared even worse. It's the one stock on this list that actually declined last year if you back out the telco's chunky dividend.All three stocks are members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), a problem since the index itself failed to keep pace with the larger and more widely followed S&P 500 in 2023. Things should get better for Disney, Home Depot, and Verizon this year. Let's see why these are three stocks set to take off in 2024 and beyond.Disney shares inching 4% higher in 2023 pales in comparison to the market's big gains last year, and it followed back-to-back years of double-digit percentage declines. The Mickey Mouse company is losing billions on Disney+. Its historically resilient theatrical releases had a disappointing year, falling short of rival Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in total global box office receipts for the first time since 2015. Its traditional media networks business also felt a double whammy of cord-cutting and weak ad market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
