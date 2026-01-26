Dow Aktie

Dow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 16:07:00

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond

You can find big winners in a sleepy old index that many investors ignore these days. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are three of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).I think these three stocks have the right combination of catalysts and valuation to beat the market this year, and in the years to come. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Inc

mehr Nachrichten