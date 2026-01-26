Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
26.01.2026 16:07:00
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2026 and Beyond
You can find big winners in a sleepy old index that many investors ignore these days. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are three of the 30 stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).I think these three stocks have the right combination of catalysts and valuation to beat the market this year, and in the years to come. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
