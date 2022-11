These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market built up some positive momentum last week, but it's unclear whether the good times will last. At the market open on Monday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had given back a tiny portion of its substantial recent gains, trading down about 0.25%.Even though this earnings season is starting to wind down, some key components of the Dow Jones Industrials are set to report their latest results in the coming week. What Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) say about the conditions of their respective businesses will play a key role in determining whether last week's rally continues through this one, or whether the bear will growl once again.Tuesday morning will bring two key reports from the retail sector. Department store giant Walmart is set to release its results at around 7 a.m. ET, while Home Depot has historically gotten a slightly earlier start, having published its press release last quarter at 6 a.m. ET.Continue reading