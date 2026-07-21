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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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21.07.2026 16:30:00

These 3 Energy Stocks Could Outpace the Market in the Next 12 Months

Energy stocks have regained momentum in 2026. Oil prices remain well above their long-term averages, global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to grow, and electricity consumption is accelerating as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and electrification place new demands on the power grid.Not every energy company will benefit equally. But if you're looking for stocks with clear catalysts over the next 12 months, these three stand out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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