These 3 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now -- Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given the uncertainty in the markets and the economy now , it makes sense to start looking at some under-the-radar stocks with growth prospects that don't rely strongly on the economy.That's the case for buying stocks like infrastructure and vegetation management equipment company Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG), aviation services company AAR (NYSE: AIR), and electrical products company nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT). All three have solid growth prospects that should tide them through a difficult economy. Here's why.It's no secret that the industrial sector has battled surging prices in raw materials and logistics over the last few years, and Alamo Group is not immune to these factors. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have hurt Alamo's ability to deliver products. Continue reading