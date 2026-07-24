The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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24.07.2026 23:00:00
These 3 Healthcare Stocks Have Crushed the Market This Year. Here's Why There's More Upside Ahead
If you had invested in Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), or CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) at the beginning of the year, you'd be sitting pretty. All three companies have outpaced the market, which has itself proved resilient amid macroeconomic problems, fears of a recession, and other problems. However, all three of these healthcare stocks have important catalysts ahead that may allow them to maintain their momentum for much longer and continue delivering market-beating returns. Here's why these stocks are still worth serious consideration.Image source: Getty Images.Krystal Biotech, a drugmaker that focuses on developing medicines for rare diseases, is performing well thanks to its only approved product, Vyjuvek. This therapy treats a condition called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), which causes the skin to blister and tear very easily, often from minor rubbing or bumps. Vyjuvek, a topical gel applied directly onto wounds, helps patients' cells produce a protein that strengthens and repairs fragile skin. Krystal Biotech is posting strong financial results thanks to Vyjuvek, with the company's revenue and profits growing at a good clip in recent years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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