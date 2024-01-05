|
These 3 Incredible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Be Must-Owns in 2024
Although artificial intelligence (AI) investing became popular in 2023, 2024 should be another strong year for these investments. Last year was one of discovery and hype, while 2024 will be a year of implementation. This will separate the wheat from the chaff, and companies with strong and relevant AI solutions will rise to the top.This makes me want to own stocks like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), as they each have strong AI offerings in their respective industries.Alphabet is one of the more popular AI stock picks for a good reason: It has been dedicated to AI for many years. Alphabet's latest version of its generative AI model, Gemini, smokes the competition (like OpenAI's GPT-4) in many benchmarks, making it a solid choice to build models on. Alphabet hasn't recognized revenue from this technology yet, but it will be coming in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
