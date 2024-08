These 3 Index ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

Before they're done working, investors typically prioritize growth. After their work-based income ends, however, they want to focus more on income and capital preservation. They might also want to simplify their investments in retirement just so they can spend more time enjoying life.Well, good news, retired investors! Exchange-traded funds or ETFs (which are bought and sold just like individual stocks) can meet retirees' needs and make investing simpler. Here's a rundown of three that, as a group, could be exactly what a retiree is looking for. Each of them brings above-average safety as well as above-average income to the table.Starting with the most obvious and most pressing need, you'll want to invest in something that can help you pay your bills once you're no longer earning money at a job. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) fits the bill.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool