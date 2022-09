These 3 Metrics Make CrowdStrike Stock a No-Brainer Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Money is made in bull markets, but fortunes are made in bear markets. So goes the Wall Street adage about the excellent opportunity to buy stocks when demand is low, and prices plummet. Corrections offer a chance to sniff out companies that have real potential to make hefty profits down the line. Finding those winners often requires going a bit deeper in your stock analysis. What separates winning stocks from the pack?Product demand is a great place to start. Cybercrime is a constant threat, costing the global economy billions annually. Cybersecurity is a priority, so more money is spent on protection services. Another separator involves remote work. There are advantages to letting workers do their jobs where they can be most productive. But it also vastly increases the need for endpoint security -- the type provided by CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).CrowdStrike has many impressive metrics that help set it apart, but let's focus on three. The company is hiring a record number of new employees, it continues to post fantastic retention data, and its long-term profit model is solidifying.Continue reading