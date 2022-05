These 3 Moves in Your 40s Could Set the Stage for a Secure Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people worry about having enough money to live on during retirement. And that's an understandable fear.Living costs have been soaring lately due to inflation. While the increases we've seen have been extreme, the reality is that expenses tend to rise over time. As such, if you're in your 40s and are several decades away from retirement, it can be difficult to predict how much income you'll end up needing.While you may have to grapple with certain unknowns when retirement is still a ways off, you can also take steps to set yourself up for long-term financial security. And if you make these moves during your 40s, you're apt to appreciate them once retirement rolls around.Continue reading