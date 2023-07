These 3 Music Streaming Services Have All Announced Price Hikes. Is Spotify Next?

Music listeners are paying more to stream their favorite hits today than they were just a year ago. Unless they listen on Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), that is.YouTube Music is the latest streaming service to raise prices, asking customers to pay $1 more per month. The new $10.99 per month price tag from the Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) company matches the pricing levels of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) after their music services performed price hikes in October and January, respectively.Meanwhile, Spotify continues to charge U.S. listeners just $9.99 per month for an individual plan. Should investors expect the streaming music leader to follow suit?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel