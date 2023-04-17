|
17.04.2023 19:55:29
These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Are on Fire Today: Here's Why
Biopharmaceutical stocks were trending higher across the board Monday morning, thanks to Merck's (NYSE: MRK) nearly $11 billion buyout offer for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX). So far, some of the day's biggest winners have been the cancer immunotherapy specialist Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), the next-generation vaccine player Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), and the drug developer Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV). As of 11:42 a.m. ET Monday morning, Agenus' shares were up by 12.4%, Inovio's stock was higher by 10.6%, and Roivant was soaring by 16.4%. These double-digit gains appear to be mostly the result of investors searching for the next biopharma buyout candidate. Merck's decision to buy Prometheus at a 75% premium relative to where the drugmaker's shares closed last Friday is having a ripple effect across the industry today for a few reasons. First and foremost, Merck is paying a staggering premium for a late-stage asset, the experimental monoclonal antibody PRA023. The treatment has lucrative potential in a variety of conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|51,00
|0,31%
|On
|30,45
|-0,85%