These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Could Head Lower. Here's How You Can Take Advantage

The Nasdaq 100 is off to a nice start in 2023, rising more than 5% in the early days of the year. This was due to encouraging signs such as cooling inflation and healthy job growth. The positive start is also reflected in the stock prices of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).These three chipmakers gained between 10% and 21% so far in 2023, which is impressive, considering their terrible returns last year. However, there's a major threat that could derail the solid start that these semiconductor stocks are enjoying right now.Market-research firm Gartner says that global personal-computer shipments were down a whopping 28.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2022. This was the biggest quarterly decline that Gartner has seen since it started tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s. The firm also added that PC shipments fell 16.2% for the full year.