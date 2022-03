These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For growth investors like myself, there's no way to sugarcoat it: This quarter has been a disaster. With the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite down 12.4% and 19.6% in the quarter as of March 14, the market as a whole is struggling. However, there are plenty of stocks that have had great quarters.Three stocks leading the market this quarter are Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Mosaic (NYSE: MOS). All three companies have benefited from recent market trends (like rising oil prices) and geopolitical events.Should these tailwinds continue, this trio could have an even better year. Will they continue their dominance?Continue reading