|
07.07.2022 17:07:00
These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?
It's been a tough year so far for investors. The S&P 500 is down a little more than 20% with most of that loss suffered during the second quarter. This, of course, means a good number of the S&P 500's constituents have fared even worse in that time frame, and the broad market itself certainly seems like it could lose even more ground before all is said and done.There are a few stocks, however, that are not only beating the market, but seem to be thriving on its sweeping bearishness. Here's a closer look at three of them.Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) makes and markets energy drinks. The Monster moniker is its flagship brand, though this is also the company behind NOS, Predator, Full Throttle, and a few other lines. However, the target market is largely the same for all its brands: consumers looking for a quick, caffeine-powered pick-me-up.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!