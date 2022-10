These 3 No-Brainer Stocks Are Leading the Market This Quarter. Can You Still Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broad market is decidedly down for the past several weeks. But not every stock has been swept up in this bearish tide -- a handful of names have defied the bigger trend and dished out sizable gains over the course of the last quarter. When this happens, there's usually a clearly bullish reason for the disparity.This doesn't necessarily mean more of the same sort of bullishness is in the cards for these tickers this time around, though.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the market's three best-performing large-cap stocks for the past three months, followed by some thoughts regarding their foreseeable futures.Continue reading