These 3 Retirement Accounts Can Be Your Hero, Baby

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a concept in retirement planning called tax diversification. The idea is that by contributing to various tax-advantaged accounts, you can gain better control over your taxes both today and in retirement.There are several different retirement accounts you may be able to use, and each has its own unique tax treatments and withdrawal rules. Using just three retirement savings accounts -- a traditional 401(k), a Roth IRA, and a health savings account -- can provide a very flexible set of assets in retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading