Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
20.02.2026 17:15:00
These 3 Sectors Are Crushing Tech in 2026. Time to Invest?
Unless you live under a rock, you're well aware that the tech sector has dominated the U.S. stock market for the last three years, relentlessly dragging the S&P 500 index higher and sustaining the 3.5-year bull market. But not this year. So far in 2026, energy, materials, and industrials stocks are crushing tech:Technology stocks, by contrast, are down 3% for the year, as measured by the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. So, why has there been such a dramatic rotation in sectors in 2026? Several reasons, really.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
