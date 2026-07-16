The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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16.07.2026 15:23:00
These 3 Social Media Stocks Are Among the Best Bargains in the Market
If you're looking for growth stocks trading at low prices, the social media space has a trio of stocks that look like bargains. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) are all seeing strong growth, yet they all trade at valuations that don't fully capture the growth these stocks are seeing.Let's look at why these growth stocks look like they are among the best bargains in the market.The market has punished Meta Platforms for its aggressive spending on AI infrastructure, but the narrative has started to shift, with the company looking to potentially start up a cloud computing operation -- and also with the launch of its Muse Spark 1.1 multimodal reasoning model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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