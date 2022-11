These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future.There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.The share price of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) has nearly doubled in 2022. Much of the gain for the stock came after Lantheus reported its 2021 Q4 results in late February.Continue reading