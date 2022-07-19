|
19.07.2022 17:30:00
These 3 Stocks Are Exceptional Value Buys Right Now
The first half of 2022 was a rough stretch for the stock market. The S&P 500 tumbled more than 20%, pushing down the value of most stocks. That means there are a lot more compelling values these days.One sector that seems ripe with value right now is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Most REITs have tumbled more than 20% this year, pushing their valuations down even though their growth prospects remain compelling. Three REITs that stand out for their value propositions are Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH).Shares of Equity Residential have fallen more than 20% this year. The residential REIT now trades at 20 times its forward funds from operations (FFO), down from more than 26 a few months ago. While that's not the cheapest valuation in the apartment REIT sector -- it's right around the industry average -- Equity Residential has the highest projected FFO growth rate. Analysts expect it to grow by 11% over the next year, above the sector's 9% average. That makes it look like a fantastic bargain these days. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|1,55%