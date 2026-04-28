Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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28.04.2026 06:00:00
These 3 Stocks Are Incredible Long-Term Bargains
Finding bargains in the stock market is the goal of every investor, regardless of whether you classify yourself as a growth or value investor. Value investors may be looking at "true" bargains, where a stock is underpriced compared to its underlying business. However, growth investors are doing the same thing, as they believe the stocks are bargains now and will grow their way into becoming much larger companies.Right now, the market is giving investors a handful of bargains that should be at the top of every investor's shopping list. These components are all set up to excel for an extended time period, and investors should consider taking advantage of them now.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the biggest bargains in the stock market right now. Although it has rallied from recent lows alongside the rest of the stock market, it's still nowhere near an all-time high. Additionally, it's priced well below historical levels. My preferred metric to evaluate Microsoft's valuation is the operating price-to-earnings ratio, as it cuts out some of the noise that occurs from one-time charges and investment gains. From this standpoint, Microsoft's stock has seldom been this cheap over the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)
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