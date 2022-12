These 3 Stocks Are Set to Soar In the Next Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bull market is coming.Though no one knows when or how far the stock market will fall before then, the beginning of another sustained cycle of growth in the market is virtually guaranteed.That's because every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market, and that includes everything from the Great Depression to the financial crisis of 2008-2009 to the pandemic and the tech bubble. There's nothing so unique about the current bear market to make investors think otherwise, and stocks should eventually recover as interest rates stabilize and inflation cools.Continue reading