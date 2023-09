These 3 Stocks Are Still Down More Than 50% -- but I Think They Could Be Some of the Stock Market's Best Performers Over the Next Decade

Despite the stock market's relatively strong performance so far in 2023, there are some well-known companies still trading for a steep discount to their previous highs. Here are three in particular with massive market opportunities to pursue, and strong leadership that can take them to the next level.Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has certainly had its challenges. User growth slowed dramatically as pandemic-era restrictions started to ease, and the environment for advertising-based businesses like social media isn't exactly a strong one.However, the recent numbers look encouraging. In the second quarter, Pinterest's revenue grew by 6% year over year, including 32% outside of North America and Europe, which makes up the majority of its user base but is still in the early stages of monetization. And user growth has returned, with an 8% year-over-year increase to 465 million monthly active users. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel