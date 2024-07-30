|
30.07.2024 12:33:00
These 3 Stocks Beat the Market in the 1st Half of 2024. Here's Why They Could Still Be Big Winners.
The S&P 500 had an excellent first half of 2024, producing a 15.3% total return for investors in that six-month period. And while some of the best performing components in the market, such as AI-focused tech stocks, are well-known, you might be surprised to learn that most big banks also delivered market-beating returns.In the first half of 2024, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) delivered total returns of 19.7%, 18.8%, and 20.3%, respectively. But I think they could outperform for the rest of 2024 and into 2025 as well. To be sure, a fair amount of the outperformance can be attributed to a rebound from a very turbulent 2023 for the banking industry. Investors turned extremely cautious on the banks in the wake of several high-profile bank failures, and while the big banks fared better than most, 2023 was generally a year of underperformance (with the exception of JPMorgan Chase, but that's a whole different story).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Winners Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|-6,67%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,08
|0,62%
|Winners Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%